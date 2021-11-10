Services have been announced for Lena Nicole Marshall, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy killed in the line of duty.
Funeral services are scheduled Monday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. at Free Chapel Church, 2001 Cherry Dr., Braselton.
The JCSO will lead the processional, which will start at the sheriff's office at noon. The processional will proceed through Jefferson to Free Chapel for the service. The North Carolina Caisson Unit will bring Deputy Marshall from Memorial Park Funeral Home to Free Chapel by horse-drawn carriage.
