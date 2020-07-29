A law enforcement-led funeral procession and services were held in Barrow County on July 25, for Franklin County sheriff’s deputy Bill Garner who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.
Deputy Garner, 53, was responding to and assisting people involved in a single-vehicle car crash on Interstate 85 around 7 p.m. July 19 when another vehicle traveled into the median after the driver lost control and hit Garner, killing him, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Abdulhafiz Tawfik Abdullahi, 21, of Lawrenceville, has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide in Garner’s death.
Garner had a 22-year career in law enforcement. In addition to Franklin County, he had spent time with the Jefferson Police Department, Norcross Police Department, Duluth Police Department, Braselton Police Department, Pendergrass Police Department, and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office prior to joining the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
A memorial service was held for Garner at Bethlehem Church. Prior to the service, a funeral procession with a law enforcement escort began at Smith Funeral Home in Winder, traveled westbound on Atlanta Highway into downtown Winder, turned south on Highway 81, east on Highway 316 and then north on Christmas Avenue to the church.
Garner loved his dogs, according to his obituary. His family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations in his name be made to Canine Pet Rescue of Dacula.
