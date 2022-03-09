Qualifying continues this week for a handful of local county elections and fire advisory board seats.
Qualifying will be held at the county elections office at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson, Wednesday, March 9, and Thursday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Friday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.
A complete list of qualified candidates will be posted on JacksonHeraldTODAY.com and in next week's issue of the paper. As of press time, the following people have qualified for county-level seats on the May 24 General Primary and Non-Partisan Election ballot:
County BOC District 3
Chad Bingham (R) of Jefferson
- Steve Wittry (R) of Hoschton
The seat is currently held by Ralph Richardson Jr., who is not seeking re-election.
County BOC District 4
- Marty Seagraves (R), incumbent, of Nicholson
BOC District 5
- Marty Clark (R) of Jefferson
This is a newly-created district.
County BOE Post 2
- Tommy Rainey (R) of Maysville
- Ricky Sanders (R) of Pendergrass
The seat is currently held by Carol Anglin.
County BOE Post 3
No one had qualified. The seat is currently held by Beau Hollett.
County BOE Post 5
- Tyler Clack (R) of Jefferson
- Richard Irby (R) of Jefferson
- Joe Martin (R) of Jefferson
The seat is currently held by Don Clerici, who is not seeking re-election
The qualifying fee for the three board of commissioners seats is $300. The qualifying fee for the three board of education seats is $36.
Qualifying is also being held for a handful of fire advisory board seats to be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
STATE AND FEDERAL RACES
Qualifying is also being held this week for a number of state and federal races. Here's who has qualified so far in Jackson County's districts:
State House 31
- Emory Dunahoo Jr. (R), incumbent, of Gillsville.
This seat is currently held by Rep. Tommy Benton, who is not seeking re-election. Dunahoo was moved to District 31 during the redistricting process.
State House 32
- Chris Erwin (R), of Homer. Erwin is the incumbent representative for House District 28 and was moved to District 32 as part of redistricting.
State House 120
- Houston Gaines (R), incumbent,of Athens
- Mokah Jasmine Johnson (D), of Athens
State House 119
- Danny Rampey (R) of Statham
- Marcus Ray (R), no address listed
State Senate 47
- Charlie Chase (R), of Winder
- Frank Ginn (R), incumbent, of Danielsville
State Senate 50
- Bo Hatchett (R), incumbent, of Clarksville
U.S. Rep. District 10
- Timothy Barr (R) of Watkinsville
- Paul Broun (R) of Athens
- David Curry (R) of Monticello
- Vernon Jones (R) of Watkinsville
- Marc McMain (R), no address listed
- Mitchell Swan (R) of Good Hope
- Phyllis Hatcher (D), no address listed
