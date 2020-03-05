Several Jackson County races are set so far in qualifying for the May 19  and Nov. 3 elections. Qualifying will run through Friday, March 6.

Those who qualified by midday Wednesday in contested races are:

9th District Congressional Seat

Michael Boggus, Republican

Paul Broun, Republican

Andrew Clyde, Republican

Matt Gurtler, Republican

Maria Strickland, Republican

Kevin Tanner, Republican

Ethan Underwood, Republican

John Wilkinson, Republican

Devin Pandy, Democrat

 

State Representative District 31

Tommy Benton, Republican (incumbent)

Pete Fuller, Democrat

State Representataive District 117 (South Jackson)

Houston Gaines, Republican (incumbent)

Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democrat

State Senate District 50

Andy Garrison, Republican

Stacy Hall, Republican

Bo Hatchett, Republican

Tricia Lynne Hise, Republican

Dee Daley, Democrat

Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 1

Jim Hix, Republican (incumbent)

Jamie Mitchem, Democrat

Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 2

Chas Hardy, Republican (incumbent)

Tommy Rainey, Republican

Brodriche D. Jackson, Democrat

Jackson County Board of Education Post 1

Ricky Sanders, Republican

Blake Rodenroth, Republican

Sheriff

Janis Mangum, Republican (incumbent)

Johnny Wood, Republican

Tax Commissioner

Candace Taylor Heaton, Republican (incumbent)

Wesley Thomas Colley, Republican

State Court Solicitor

Gabriel Bradford, Republican

Jim R. David, Republican

Coroner

Keith Whitfield, Republican, (incumbent)

Shannon Stephens, Republican

