Several Jackson County races are set so far in qualifying for the May 19 and Nov. 3 elections. Qualifying will run through Friday, March 6.
Those who qualified by midday Wednesday in contested races are:
9th District Congressional Seat
Michael Boggus, Republican
Paul Broun, Republican
Andrew Clyde, Republican
Matt Gurtler, Republican
Maria Strickland, Republican
Kevin Tanner, Republican
Ethan Underwood, Republican
John Wilkinson, Republican
Devin Pandy, Democrat
State Representative District 31
Tommy Benton, Republican (incumbent)
Pete Fuller, Democrat
State Representataive District 117 (South Jackson)
Houston Gaines, Republican (incumbent)
Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democrat
State Senate District 50
Andy Garrison, Republican
Stacy Hall, Republican
Bo Hatchett, Republican
Tricia Lynne Hise, Republican
Dee Daley, Democrat
Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 1
Jim Hix, Republican (incumbent)
Jamie Mitchem, Democrat
Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 2
Chas Hardy, Republican (incumbent)
Tommy Rainey, Republican
Brodriche D. Jackson, Democrat
Jackson County Board of Education Post 1
Ricky Sanders, Republican
Blake Rodenroth, Republican
Sheriff
Janis Mangum, Republican (incumbent)
Johnny Wood, Republican
Tax Commissioner
Candace Taylor Heaton, Republican (incumbent)
Wesley Thomas Colley, Republican
State Court Solicitor
Gabriel Bradford, Republican
Jim R. David, Republican
Coroner
Keith Whitfield, Republican, (incumbent)
Shannon Stephens, Republican
