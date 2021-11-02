Some changes are coming to several area towns following the results of the Nov. 2 municipal elections.
Among the highlights in Jackson County towns:
• Incumbent Hoschton Mayor Shannon Sell was ousted by challenger Lauren O'Leary. Hoschton also expanded its council with two new seats following the election.
• In Braselton, Kurt Ward defeated councilman Hardy Johnson for the mayor's seat (being vacated by Bill Orr who did not seek re-election) and incumbent council member Peggy Slappey was defeated by Richard Harper. Braselton will have three new council members following the election results.
• In Jefferson, incumbent councilman Malcolm Gramley was defeated by challenger Dawn Maddox.
• In Commerce, the package sales of liquor was approved and city planning board member Andre Rollins was elected to fill the Ward 1 seat. Incumbent councilman Darren Owensby held onto his seat in Ward 2.
• In Nicholson, incumbent Dusty Durst lost out in a three-way contest for two council seats.
Complete results:
ARCADE
Arcade City Council (two at-large seats)
Debra Gammon (I) — 53
Leah Hollett — 24
Kirby Lavender — 22
Ron Smith (I) — 48
BRASELTON
Braselton mayoral race
Hardy Johnson — 348
Kurt Ward — 1,215
Braselton Town Council District 2
Richard Harper — 253
Peggy Slappey (I) — 124
Braselton Town Council District 4
Jeff Gardner — 154
James Murphy — 374
COMMERCE
Commerce City Council Ward 1
Eric Gatheright — 39 votes
Andre Rollins — 71 votes
Commerce City Council Ward 2
Brad Coker — 29 votes
Darren Owensby (I) — 94 votes
Packaged liquor sales
Yes — 296 votes
No — 135 votes
HOSCHTON
Hoschton mayoral race
Lauren O'Leary — 323
Shannon Sell (I) — 221
Hoschton City Council (All four candidates will take office. The top three vote-getters will have four-year terms, while the lowest vote-getter will have a two-year term due to staggered term limits.)
Tracy Carswell (I) — 351
James Lawson (I) — 383
Scott Mims — 411
Fredria Sterling — 395
JEFFERSON
Jefferson City Council District 2
Malcolm Gramley (I) —109
Dawn Maddox — 173
NICHOLSON
Nicholson City Council (two at-large seats)
Joshua Burkhalter — 66
Dusty Durst (I) — 58
Thomas Gary (I) — 80
(1) comment
Any results for Homer?
