Some changes are coming to several area towns following the results of the Nov. 2 municipal elections.

Among the highlights in Jackson County towns:

• Incumbent Hoschton Mayor Shannon Sell was ousted by challenger Lauren O'Leary. Hoschton also expanded its council with two new seats following the election.

• In Braselton, Kurt Ward defeated councilman Hardy Johnson for the mayor's seat (being vacated by Bill Orr who did not seek re-election) and incumbent council member Peggy Slappey was defeated by Richard Harper. Braselton will  have three new council members following the election results.

• In Jefferson, incumbent councilman Malcolm Gramley was defeated by challenger Dawn Maddox.

• In Commerce, the package sales of liquor was approved and city planning board member Andre Rollins was elected to fill the Ward 1 seat. Incumbent councilman Darren Owensby held onto his seat in Ward 2.

• In Nicholson, incumbent Dusty Durst lost out in a three-way contest for two council seats.

Complete results:

ARCADE

Arcade City Council (two at-large seats)

Debra Gammon (I) — 53

Leah Hollett — 24

Kirby Lavender — 22

Ron Smith (I) — 48

BRASELTON

Braselton mayoral race

Hardy Johnson — 348

Kurt Ward — 1,215

Braselton Town Council District 2

Richard Harper — 253

Peggy Slappey (I) — 124

Braselton Town Council District 4

Jeff Gardner — 154

James Murphy — 374

COMMERCE

Commerce City Council Ward 1

Eric Gatheright — 39 votes

Andre Rollins — 71 votes

Commerce City Council Ward 2

Brad Coker — 29 votes

Darren Owensby (I) — 94 votes

Packaged liquor sales

Yes — 296 votes

No — 135 votes

HOSCHTON

Hoschton mayoral race

Lauren O'Leary — 323

Shannon Sell (I) — 221

Hoschton City Council (All four candidates will take office. The top three vote-getters will have four-year terms, while the lowest vote-getter will have a two-year term due to staggered term limits.)

Tracy Carswell (I) — 351

James Lawson (I) — 383

Scott Mims — 411

Fredria Sterling — 395

JEFFERSON

Jefferson City Council District 2

Malcolm Gramley (I) —109

Dawn Maddox — 173

NICHOLSON

Nicholson City Council (two at-large seats)

Joshua Burkhalter — 66

Dusty Durst (I) — 58

Thomas Gary (I) — 80

(1) comment

Rlbaldy
Bob Baldwin

Any results for Homer?

Report Add Reply

