Severe storms are expected to make their way across north Georgia on Monday afternoon (Aug. 7).
Severe thunderstorms are expected across Jackson County. The National Weather Service has placed the area at a level 3 out of 5 for severe weather.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: August 7, 2023 @ 6:07 pm
Severe storms are expected to make their way across north Georgia on Monday afternoon (Aug. 7).
Severe thunderstorms are expected across Jackson County. The National Weather Service has placed the area at a level 3 out of 5 for severe weather.
Jackson County Emergency Management Agency is encouraging residents to make sure you have a way to track weather updates.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.