The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) recently announced its International Trade division’s 2021 GLOBE Award recipients. The Seydel Companies, of Pendergrass, was among the GLOBE Award recipients.
This state-led awards program highlights Georgia companies that expanded sales to new international markets in the previous year. During 2020, a year marked by pandemic-caused disruptions and uncertainty, the 17 GLOBE winners exported to 50 distinct countries.
The GLOBE Awards program began in 2014 as a way to recognize local businesses contributing to Georgia’s economic growth through global trade. Recognized for their 2020 export activity, this year’s 17 GLOBE winners collectively expanded their sales to six continents and 50 separate countries during calendar year 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
