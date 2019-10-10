1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I was asked to join the city council over a year ago. In the past year, I have greatly enjoyed being able to learn more about our wonderful city. I am a great believer in being a part of local government and contributing to my community is something that I value greatly. Growth is an inevitable part of life and I want to make sure that our city can flourish in the most effective way possible. As a citizen, I want to keep the “small town” feel while making sure we stay in touch with what our community needs. I want us know our neighbors and support our local businesses.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Currently, the city of Arcade does not have a school system. We do not have any foreseeable plans for change in regards to a school system in Arcade.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
Our main challenges will undoubtedly be related to growth in businesses and residential areas. We need to uphold an in-depth review process for any business or builder that plans to build within our city limits. It is important to evaluate the objectives and long-term implications so that we can determine the impact they will have on our community.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
My name is Shane Cox and my family and I have lived in Arcade for 7 years now. My father proudly served our country, and as a result, our family moved all over the world. For the past 17 years I have owned and operated a logistics service catering to interior designers. I am married to an incredible woman who also loves to serve her community through charity work and helping our neighbors whenever possible. Together we have 2 children, a 10-year-old daughter who loves riding horses and a 5-year-old son that plays soccer. As a family, we have a passion for animals and spending time outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.