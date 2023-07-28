Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum has been named “Sheriff of the Year” by the Georgia Sheriff’s Association.
Mangum was recognized for this achievement at the Sheriff’s Association’s annual banquet, held at Jekyll Island on Wednesday, July 26.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum has been named “Sheriff of the Year” by the Georgia Sheriff’s Association.
Mangum was recognized for this achievement at the Sheriff’s Association’s annual banquet, held at Jekyll Island on Wednesday, July 26.
Mangum thanked her family, friends and colleagues on social media after the announcement.
“How humbled and blessed I am to receive this honor, Sheriff of the Year, for the State of Georgia. Unbelievable,” she said.
“...Thank you to all the people that have supported me and have stood by me for the last 11 years as I have served as the Sheriff and 35 years total at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. It's been some more journey.”
Mangum previously announced that she will not be seeking re-election in 2024.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.