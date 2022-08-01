Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum will not seek re-election at the end of her term. Mangum’s term expires at the end of 2024.
Mangum made the announcement about her retirement on social media on Sunday, July 31.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 7:26 pm
Mangum was first elected as sheriff in 2012 and will have served for 12 years as sheriff at the end of her term in 2024. She has had an extensive career in law enforcement, almost 40 years.
“This has been a journey like no other. I ran on being a Sheriff for the people, which has always been my utmost priority,” Mangum said in the announcement. “I have not always made people happy in some decisions that I made, however I always did my very best to do what was right and be able to lay my head down at night. I didn't always get it right, but I did the best that I could."
