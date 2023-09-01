A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violation of oath after reportedly entering a Jefferson residence without authority.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged Deputy Zachary Billings, age 35, of Jefferson.
The JCSO requested the GBI to investigate the incident on Aug. 28.
“On Sunday, August 27, Billings entered a home off Lakeview Terrace in Jefferson without permission or authority,” the GBI said in a news release. “Billings was on duty as a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy at the time.”
Billings turned himself into the Jackson County Jail without incident.
“Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office for review,” the news release concluded.
