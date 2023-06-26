A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy passed out and was taken to the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop in North Jackson.
Deputies stopped a woman on Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, on June 22 after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver also didn’t have a license.
The woman reportedly jumped out of the vehicle during the stop and asked why she was pulled over. Officers saw a baggy next to her feet. The substance inside that baggy tested positive for fentanyl.
At one point during the traffic stop, a deputy said she was feeling hot, that her mouth was dry and that she was feeling light-headed. The deputy passed out, but was caught by another officer on the scene before she fell to the ground. Officers administered Narcan to the deputy.
The deputy was treated by EMS and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for exposure to fentanyl.
The woman who was arrested during the traffic stop was charged with possession of methamphetamine; tampering with evidence-felony; possession of Schedule II drugs; driving while license is suspended or revoked; failure to stop at a stop sign; and going inside guard line with weapon, liquor or drugs. She admitted to consuming methamphetamine and fentanyl that day. The woman had a baggy containing methamphetamine in her bra, which was found at the jail.
She asked that an officer tell the deputy who who was exposed to the fentanyl that she was sorry.
