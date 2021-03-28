The victims of a murder-suicide early Saturday morning have been identified by Jefferson Police Department officials.
Larry Hicks, 75, was apparently shot by Angela Dillard, 50, in his home in the Jefferson Shores subdivision off of Jett Roberts Rd. in Jefferson.
Dillard then reportedly turned the gun on herself.
Hicks was reportedly retired from Fresh Frozen Foods in Jefferson.
