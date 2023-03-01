Should the City of Commerce turn over its recreation program and facilities to the Jackson County Recreation Department to operate?
That is the question currently being debated in the city as it tries to find a way forward for its small and under-funded recreation department.
The issue also comes at a time when the county is expanding its recreation department, both by acquiring land for new parks, building new facilities and offering new programs.
How Commerce’s recreation department might potentially fit into that larger picture remains to be seen. The proposal has generated a lot of social media backlash in the city among some who want the city to keep its recreation department independent of the county.
Two public input meetings are scheduled in Commerce, one on March 2 at 6 p.m. and the second on March 11 at 11 a.m. Both will be held at the Commerce Civic Center.
BACKGROUND
The issue for Commerce comes down to money. To expand its recreation programs, the city will have to build additional facilities at an estimated cost of $20-$30 million. On top of that, an expanded program will require more operational funding beyond the city’s current $568,000 per year budget. Of that, around $77,500 comes from recreation fees, the rest from city general funds.
To afford new facilities will mean a tax hike in the city to pay for bond funding and to pay for additional ongoing operational expenses.
The city had hoped it might use the gym at Commerce High School if a new high school were to be built. But at a December meeting with the city’s board of education, Commerce leaders discovered that the school system isn’t planning to build a new high school.
The school system uses the city’s ballfields at Veteran’s Park for its baseball and softball programs, but it does plan to build its own ballfields in the future.
Meanwhile, that shared field arrangement has tied up recreation fields at Veteran’s Park so that they can’t be redeveloped into smaller fields for recreation until the school system builds its own ballfields. The redevelopment cost of those fields and upgrading the Veteran’s Park office is also a financial concern for the city.
THE PROPOSAL
For several months, city officials have been quietly meeting with county leaders to see if the county could play a role in the city’s need to expand its facilities and programs.
The result of those meetings is a draft proposal to be used as a possible framework for an intergovernmental agreement between the city and county.
Essentially, the two-page document calls for the city to turn over all its recreation parks and equipment to the county recreation department and to pay the county $500,000 over two years to operate recreation facilities and programs in the city.
In addition, the city would agree to retain $1 million from its SPLOST 7 recreation money for the county to use to help pay for upgrade facilities.
For its part, the county has agreed to honor the city’s agreement with the city schools for use of the ballfields for two years and to retain the use of the Tigers mascot with the city’s youth football and cheerleading programs, per league rules. It would also retain the name “Tiger Sharks” for the Commerce swim team program.
One benefit to the county in the deal would be its acquisition of Commerce’s swimming pool and affiliated swim team program. The county recreation department doesn’t currently have a pool facility, or offer a swim team program.
COUNTY’S VIEW
While the county appears to be prepared to do a deal with Commerce, the decision lies with the city itself, county leaders said.
Commerce leaders will have to decide if they want to raise taxes to support an expanded recreation program, or if they want to exit the recreation business and have the larger county department absorb the programs. The county’s annual budget for recreation is around $2.4 million, not including capital expenditures.
County leaders appear to fear that a Commerce exit from recreation without some kind of agreement in place could cause chaos.
County manager Kevin Poe pointed out at a recent BOC meeting that Commerce could exit recreation without a deal and the county would have to immediately take into its programs the kids currently involved in Commerce. He suggested having some kind of agreement for facilities and a transition would be a better alternative.
He also noted that Commerce citizens currently pay county taxes, some of which go to support recreation programs in other areas of the county. Poe also said it was his understanding that about half of the kids involved in Commerce’s rec programs don’t live in the city, but out in other areas of the county.
The county’s interest in the proposed Commerce deal comes at a time when it is in a recreation expansion mode.
The county recently bought land in South Jackson for a future recreation park and also purchased land in North Jackson for a passive park. It also acquired land in the middle of the county to protect an archeological site of Native American rock figures and to build walking trails for passive recreation.
The county is also in the process of updating its shared facilities agreement with the Jackson County School System. The JCSS has long allowed county rec programs to use school fields and gyms for its programs, with the county paying the school system for that use.
The proposed updated deal currently under review by both groups would add the athletic facilities at the former Jackson County Comprehensive High School in Jefferson, which is now the Empower Center.
One key aspect of that deal would give the county recreation program a track facility to use, something it doesn’t currently have.
Both the BOC and BOE are reviewing the proposal and plan to hold a joint meeting in March to discuss it further.
