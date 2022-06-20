Should prayer be a formal agenda item at a government meeting? That question led to an impassioned debate at a recent Jefferson City Council meeting after one council member proposed reintroducing invocation as a formal part of the agenda versus having it during public comment.
Council member Dawn Maddox is spearheading the move to reinstate invocation on the council’s agenda. Maddox has previously prayed during public comment period at council meetings and said that after being elected last year, she asked that prayer be reinstated on the agenda and said she was asked to do research. At the council’s June 13 meeting, Maddox cited a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court case, which she said allows cities to have an invocation and that it can be an explicitly Christian prayer.
Maddox also stressed she’s requesting an invocation, not a prayer.
“Invocation being different from prayer, just that we are invoking, we are acknowledging our need for God. We are invoking his provision for good and blessing of our citizens and that’s all an invocation would be,” Maddox said.
Council member Cody Cain sided with Maddox, telling the council “we’re here to run a city, but I do think we could run it much better with God than without.” Cain also addressed concerns over potential lawsuits or pushback if prayer is reinstated.
“I just think with everything we’ve got going on, I don’t fear these lawsuits or these problems,” Cain said to a round of applause from the audience.
But at least two council members are opposed to the move.
Council member Clint Roberts noted that while he doesn’t stand against prayer, he doesn’t feel it’s appropriate for prayer to be a requirement of the city.
“Should we do it? As in many other situations, just because we can do a thing doesn’t mean that we should,” Roberts said. “As a government of the people, by the people, for the people. All of the people, not just in common faith. It is not this legislative body’s duty to establish religion for the City of Jefferson.”
Roberts said citizens can still pray during public comment and said that process accommodates everyone’s needs.
Council member and a former pastor Mark Mobley was also opposed to the move.
“I believe in prayer and I believe in public prayer,” he said. “But I don’t believe we ought to start our meetings here in Jefferson with public prayer.”
Mobley said his opposition has “nothing to do with lawsuits” or offending people, noting his objection is based on theology.
“I believe if we say (as Dawn just did) that it’s OK for us to establish Christian prayer, then we are establishing Christianity as the religion of Jefferson,” Mobley said. “I object to that on theological grounds.”
Mobley noted the church is called to be focused on service, not power.
“When the church has political power, it corrupts our purpose,” he said. “Our purpose is to win people for the kingdom of God, not to establish ourselves as the leader of the nation.”
He added Christians can’t “force people in.”
“Jesus called us to influence people through love and service, not to force them to pray,” Mobley said.
Meanwhile, Roberts was also upset with the way the situation was brought to the council. Maddox initially asked for the discussion to be held during closed session (which would have been a violation of the Georgia Open Meetings Act). Maddox said she was told she could bring up the topic during the “other business” portion of the meeting.
Roberts appeared to be upset that there wasn’t enough public notice that the discussion was going to be held. He asked for the discussion to be continued in July to allow more time.
PUBLIC DIVIDED
Just as the council was divided on the topic, so was the public.
Two pastors spoke in favor of the request, including First Baptist Church of Jefferson senior pastor Sean Myers. Myers noted the intention of reinstating prayer isn’t to “make us a Christian nation.”
“I want prayer in the agenda because you’re ignorant of what you’re ignorant of, and so am I,” he said. “We don’t have unending wisdom and knowledge and understanding.”
Myers also noted there are a number of Jefferson residents who would like to see city representatives that “would acknowledge that publicly what they say they believe privately.”
“And I think that’s a very important thing for the city moving forward,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, resident Dana Phillips was opposed to the move, saying that prayer belongs in the public comment section where people of all faiths can participate.
“As we are growing a diversified community, we need to make sure that we are inclusive and we maintain that welcoming attitude,” Phillips said. “It’s not fun to be excluded from things because you don’t attend a, b, c church that is in Jefferson. And that is a real thing that happens in this very town right now that no one wants to talk about but that everyone experiences.”
Resident Karen Bridgeman also spoke in opposition and encouraged the council to either pray before the meeting or offer a moment of silence instead of the invocation.
“I believe that we need prayer before meetings. We need prayer in school. We need prayer in every aspect of our lives. We do not need it to announce our religion,” Bridgeman said. “We do not need to have it as a signal that we are pure and thoughtful and putting ourselves in God’s hands.”
