A shuffle is taking place among some of Jackson County's top event and community coordinators.
Sloane Meyer was recently named the director of the new Braselton Civic Center, which is still under construction. Meyer had been the events coordinator for the Historic Jackson County Courthouse.
Taking Meyer's place at the courthouse will be Beth Laughinghouse, who has been Jefferson's Mainstreet director for the past 15 years.
Replacing Laughinghouse in Jefferson as Mainstreet director will be Misty Friedman.
Friedman had been a marketing specialist for the Georgia Department of Agriculture and oversaw the state's farm to school program. Before that, she was school nutrition director for the Madison County School System and a school nutrition manager for the Jackson County School System before going to Madison County.
