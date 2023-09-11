Ron Silver, of Carrington Place, has announced he is running as a candidate for City of Commerce Council Ward 5.
Silver is a graduate of Tucker High School, earned a bachelors of business administration degree from Georgia State University in real estate and urban development, and an associate degree in arts from Dekalb College.
Silver served in the U.S Marine Corps. He was the president and owner of Silver-Drody Sales, Inc, a Manufacturers’ Sales agency that covered the Southeast for 26 years. Silver a homebuilder for 15 years, building homes in Northern Gwinnett County and was a licensed real estate broker for Silvercrest Realty. He was a candidate for Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners. In 2015, Silver was appointed by the grand jury to serve on the Gwinnett Board of Equalization. He was also president of St. James Lutheran Church in Norcross for many years.
Silver and his wife, Ann, have been a resident of Commerce for 5 years and the prior 15 years in Braselton. They have two grown children, Michelle and Randy and 5 grandchildren.
"Our family and friends are our number one priority," Silver said. "I want to continue to work at making Commerce a destination point in order to bring more people to the city to visit and live; work on improving the property curb appeal on Hwy. 98 from I-85 to Commerce more inviting; and working on ways to reduce our property taxes. I am looking forward to serving the citizens of Commerce in Ward 5."
