Ron Silver

Ron Silver

Ron Silver, of Carrington Place, has announced he is running as a candidate for City of Commerce Council Ward 5.

Silver is a graduate of Tucker High School, earned a bachelors of business administration degree from Georgia State University in real estate and urban development, and an associate degree in arts from Dekalb College.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.