One northbound lane on I-85 will be closed over the North Oconee River on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will close one lane for bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The single-lane closure allows contractors to complete necessary proactive bridge maintenance in advance of the bridge replacements in the corridor.
This right lane closure will be in place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane from approximately mile marker (MM) 144 to MM 145. Motorists are advised to expect delays, using their preferred navigation apps where necessary, and drive carefully through the work zone. Law enforcement officials will be present for traffic control measures.
This work is part of the construction of the I-85 Widening, Phase III project. The Design-Build project will improve mobility by extending the widening from two to three lanes from Hwy. 129 to Hwy. 441 in Jackson and Banks counties, a heavily traveled arterial. This project will create additional capacity for more reliable travel times and more efficient movement of freight. Initial activities will consist of drilling with heavier construction slated to begin soon.
