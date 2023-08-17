Frank Sinkwich III assumed the role of chairman of the Athens Academy Board of Trustees in July. Sinkwich succeeded Carl Nichols, who served as board chairman from 2021-23. The Board of Trustees voted on this succession earlier this year.
As a member of the Class of 1989, Sinkwich is the first Athens Academy alumnus to serve as chairman of the board. A trustee for over a decade, Sinkwich is a longtime member of the finance committee and most recently served as the committee chair. He and wife Lacy are the parents of two children, both of whom are graduates of the school: Frank IV (Class of 2017) and Adeline (Class of 2021).
Sinkwich is the president of Northeast Sales Distributing (Athens) and Skyland Distributing (Asheville, N.C.). He is the third generation to lead the companies founded by his grandfather, Heisman Trophy Winner Frank Sinkwich, Sr. Sinkwich attended Athens Academy for 14 years and went on to graduate from the University of Georgia, where he studied classics.
Sinkwich is the sixth chairman in Athens Academy’s 57-year history. Founding Chairman John Wilkins led the Board of Trustees for 42 years, until his passing in 2008. Mr. Wilkins was followed by Board Chairs Gene Howard, James L. “Jimbo” LaBoon, Jr., Beth Sanders and Carl Nichols.
