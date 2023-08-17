Frank Sinkwich III

Frank Sinkwich III

Frank Sinkwich III assumed the role of chairman of the Athens Academy Board of Trustees in July. Sinkwich succeeded Carl Nichols, who served as board chairman from 2021-23. The Board of Trustees voted on this succession earlier this year.

As a member of the Class of 1989, Sinkwich is the first Athens Academy alumnus to serve as chairman of the board. A trustee for over a decade, Sinkwich is a longtime member of the finance committee and most recently served as the committee chair. He and wife Lacy are the parents of two children, both of whom are graduates of the school: Frank IV (Class of 2017) and Adeline (Class of 2021).

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.