South Jackson area activist Babs McDonald of the group Citizens for South Jackson is pushing for limited development in that area through the current update of the county's comprehensive plan.
In a recent email concerning the county's comp plan update, McDonald told area residents that they should push for limited commercial development along the Hwy. 129 corridor with no commercial at the intersection of Hwy. 129 and New Kings Bridge Rd. and no regional commercial development.
McDonald also promoted limiting residential development in the area, especially along Hwy. 330.
"The County is planning for 'extensive' rural residential growth on Rt. 330," she said. "We should object to this planning because the traffic is already dangerous on Route 330, more 18-wheelers are using the route, and the intersection of Route 330 and route 129 has seen several accidents, including fatal ones. In addition, the county is planning further residential development around Bear Creek reservoir. Since this is a public reservoir, why plan for what would certainly be upscale development around the reservoir? We should preserve the reservoir as a public resource. Please object to extensive residential development on Route 330 and around Bear Creek reservoir."
McDonald also pushed for designating some South Jackson roads as scenic corridors with development overlay districts to control growth in those areas. She said Archer Grove School Rd., Brock Rd., Chandler Bridge Rd., Crooked Creek Rd., Holiday Cemetery Rd., Lebanon Church Rd., Mary Collier Rd., Hwy. 330 and New Kings Bridge Rd. should all have some kind of scenic overlay designation.
"Such an overlay protects the scenic resources of a transportation corridor by placing some restrictions on development and providing standards to preserve the scenic resource," she said.
Another major focus she pushed for is the development of a passive park in the South Jackson area.
"We have no public conservation or recreation land in our area of the county, and we also pay taxes like our fellow citizens elsewhere in the County," McDonald said.
The county is in the process of updating its comp plan, which is a basic guide for future development in the county. Because of the COVOD virus impact, the state may allow the county to have extra time to complete the plan. It was originally due Oct. 31.
