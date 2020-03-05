A proposed 700-acre development on Chandler Bridge Rd. in South Jackson would be a unique "agrihood" community, developers told a crowd of about 70 people last week.
But the project was met with skepticism by many in the crowd. Among other concerns, the group aired concerns about the impact on traffic in the area and the potential that the development could open the door to further residential growth in the traditionally rural South Jackson area.
The project is scheduled to have its first public hearing in March with a request for a map amendment change before the Jackson County Planning Commission.
AN AGRIHOOD
The project, tentatively called Cullison Field and Farm Community, is being spearheaded by Ilk Alliance out of Charleston, S.C. The project's concept calls for it to be an "agrihood community," a new trend in developments that incorporates a blend of farming, farm-to-table food and recreation.
If developed, the South Jackson project would be one of the few agrihood communities in the state. A similar agrihood project called "serenbe" has been developed just west of Atlanta near Newnan. Several other similar projects have been done across the nation, mostly in Western states.
While exact details haven't been worked out, a concept plan shown at last week's community meeting held at Center Baptist Church calls for clustering around homes into high-density pods and leaving a significant amount of the 718 acres in greenspace for agriculture and conservation. The plan calls for a 25-acre working farm, neighborhood community gardens, recreation facilities, including an existing 12-acre lake, hiking trails and other amenities.
Peter Pollak, founder of Ilk Alliance, told the crowd that the project would have around 60 percent greenspace. He said that architectural standards for homes in the community would be strict.
"We want to make this a landmark community," he said.
Pollak said housing prices would likely start in the $450,000 range. He suggested that many of the buyers would use the homes as second homes for weekend and summer use.
Pollak has been involved in several unique and expensive developments, including the Ford Plantation Club near Richmond Hill (outside of Savannah) and the Greenbrier (West Virginia) Sporting Club.
Project planning designer Dan Ford of Beau Welling Design in Greenville, S.C. said the concept for the project is for a conservation community that has an "agricultural sense."
"We want to celebrate nature," he said.
Ford said not all of the houses would be the same, but that all would be high-quality. He said that among the details for the community would be to follow guidelines from the Dark Sky Alliance to keep street lighting from causing light pollution in the area.
Ford said developers welcomed input from the community before the final design was completed and suggested another community meeting in the future.
SEWER A CRITICAL ASPECT
To make the project happen, developers would have to build a wastewater treatment facility on-site. Most of the homes would be clustered on quarter-acre lots, too small for septic systems.
Engineers for the project said the exact design for the wastewater treatment plant hasn't been decided yet, but that it would focus on reusable water. The system would likely be turned over to the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority to operate.
But that concerned some area citizens who see the implementation of a sewerage plant in the area as an opening for high-density development nearby. The plant would be mandated by the county to have at least 20 percent extra capacity, treatment that could possibly be used by other nearby developments.
"When a sewer plant is developed, more development will follow because the development follows the sewer," said Babs McDonald, a citizen-activist with Citizens for South Jackson who has spoken out over the years against development in the area. "...One of the concerns I have is that we are opening the door with this plant for more development in our rural county and we don't want that."
THE OPPOSITION
While the precedent being set with this development and its sewerage capacity was a major concern, it wasn't the only one voiced by members of the audience who had come to meet with the developers.
The impact of traffic on Chandler Bridge Rd. and the nearby Jefferson River Rd. were also mentioned a number of times as a major concern.
"(The project) will have a tremendous impact on the community," said one woman in the audience about the traffic.
There was also opposition to the general idea of having a large residential project in the midst of a traditionally rural, agriculture community.
"This land has been agricultural for years," Elyse Giles said in an email to The Jackson Herald. "The surrounding farmers and families have worked this land for years and are second and third generation farmers. To have outsiders come and have this kind of proposal is an insult to those who live her and those who work the land."
Both McDonald and Giles said that the community is opposed to the project.
