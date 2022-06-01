A large-lot residential development could soon take shape in South Jackson near Nicholson following recent action by the Jackson County Planning Commission.
The board voted on May 26 to recommend approval of a plan to rezone 346 acres on Sanford Rd. and Bill Watkins Rd. to A-2 for a 14-lot development. The lots are slated to be 10-14 acres each with one tract of 124 acres in size (the minimum for A-2 is eight acres.)
The project abuts Big Sandy Creek and the property is owned by Big Sandy Creek LLC, a part of The Loudermilk Company of Atlanta, which is affiliated with the Loudermilk family that owns the Aaron Rents furniture company.
The Loudermilk Company is a multi-faceted investment firm with a number of real estate and commercial holdings around Atlanta and in the Southeast.
Among other things, Loudermilk does mitigation banking of conservation resources, some of which are part of the 346 acres in South Jackson in the Sandy Creek area. Plans for the 14-lot project include several conservation buffers.
In 2009, a study was done for the Georgia State Soil and Water Conservation Commission about the possibility of building a reservoir on the property. The north end of the property has a lake that was built for erosion control in the early 1960s.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the JCPC:
• recommended denail of a map amendment for 16 acres at 9615 Hwy. 53, Braselton, to change the property from residential to commercial for a self-service storage facility.
• approved a rezoning from A-2 to A-R for 5.2 acres at 330 Davenport Rd, Braselton, to divide the property into two tracts.
• approved a rezoning from A-2 to A-r of 3 acres at 48 Wildflower Rd., Braselton, to divide the property into two tracts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.