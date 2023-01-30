SK Battery America (SKBA) has exceeded its hiring goal of 2,600 employees two years ahead of schedule for its two lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities in Commerce. The company met its goal at the end of 2022 and is further expanding its workforce to approximately 3,000 over the next year to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles.

“As Georgia continues to see unprecedented growth, our hardworking citizens are reaping the benefits," Governor Brian Kemp said in a news release. "SK Battery America and the State of Georgia share a common trait: we are never content to rest on our laurels and are always working to reach the next milestone. I want to thank SKBA in going above and beyond in delivering on their commitments. As one of the first companies to put Georgia on the e-mobility map, our relationship continues to grow and bring opportunity to communities across the state.”

