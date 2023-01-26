A South Korea-based maker of electric vehicle batteries is once again expanding its footprint in Georgia.
SK Battery America (SKBA) will open a regional IT hub facility in Roswell, creating 200 high-tech jobs and investing about $19 million, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.
SK already is investing nearly $2.6 billion in two lithium-ion battery manufacturing plants in Jackson County to supply electric vehicles including the Ford F-150 Lightning and Volkswagen ID.4.
“We're proud of SK Battery America’s continued growth here in the No. 1 state for business,” Kemp said Thursday. “This innovative company continues to bring the jobs of the future that will benefit hardworking Georgians in manufacturing, and now it will also tap into the tech talent our top-ranking universities provide.”
The new regional IT facility will serve SK battery plants across the U.S. The company will be hiring IT experts for battery manufacturing execution system development and operations as well as data analysts. Interested individuals can learn more about SKBA at www.skbatteryamerica.com.
“In 2019, SK On established SK Battery America as its U.S. production base, and the new IT regional center is a natural result of the company’s commitment to Georgia,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
“In economic development, we often talk about the ripple effects of a company’s initial investment. Suppliers, support centers, and expansions create new opportunities that go beyond the company’s original scope, location, and even industry.”
The IT center is expected to begin operations next January.
The economic development agency’s Global Commerce team worked with Fulton County, the city of Roswell, and Georgia Power to land the project.
