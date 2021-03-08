Tensions over the ITC's ruling that could delay or kill the SK Battery plant in Commerce are ratcheting up as a 60-day deadline looms.
Told by the ITC that it would have to severely limit production of its electric vehicle batteries, SK is reportedly counting on the Biden Administration to overturn the ITC ruling. The president has 60 days in which to decide if he should intervene.
State leaders have been lobbying Biden to overturn the ruling, citing the importance of the plant's projected 2,600 jobs and appealing to the administration's goal of increasing green energy in the nation.
SK Battery was found by the ITC to be guilty of both stealing trade secrets from rival LG Chem and of actively destroying documents in a bid to conceal the theft.
SK has contacts with both Ford and VW to produce batteries for new vehicles.
PRESSURE MOUNTS
While some believe Biden is likely to overturn the ITC, pressure is mounting on SK from two fronts.
First, last week the ITC release part of a transcript from its ruling that was scathing in its tone.
According to Reuters, the reported said that the ITC's “investigation demonstrates not merely SK’s eagerness to destroy documents, but also SK’s callous disregard to ascertain the scope of the destruction after the commencement” of ITC proceedings.
The ITC's report was also critical of Ford, which sought to buy even more batteries from SK even after evidence of the theft became known.
The other pressure being put on SK is from a likely lawsuit from LG Chem.
LG Chem has indicated that it would being willing to discuss a settlement, but only if SK acknowledges the theft and apologizes.
According to some reports, LG is suggesting that a settlement would be cheaper for SK than what it will seek in a lawsuit. Moreover, if SK does get the Biden Administration to overturn the ITC's ruling, some reports suggest LG will seek a huge amount in damages from a lawsuit.
According to InsideEVs magazine, "As we understand, if SK Innovation tries to evade the ban through President veto, then LG Energy Solution might have no mercy in the following lawsuit."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.