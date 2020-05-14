SK Innovation, the firm behind efforts to establish a major electric vehicle battery plant in Commerce, donated $400,000 this week to Augusta University's health response to the state's COVID epidemic.
“I want to thank both SK innovation and the dedicated team at Augusta University for their incredible contributions as our state continues to fight COVID-19,” said Gov. Kemp. “We are all in this together, and from the beginning, SK innovation has proven itself a valuable partner to Georgia. Increased, streamlined testing is paramount, and this donation will help further enhance our screening capacity and help keep Georgians safe.”
Specifically, the SK innovation gift will be used to support expenses associated with physicians at the Medical College of Georgia, the state’s only public medical school, and health care providers at AU Health providing free virtual telehealth COVID-19 screening visits through the AU Health ExpressCare app and testing through eleven drive-thru specimen collection locations statewide. SK innovation’s significant contribution to Augusta University will help the state continue to enhance its testing capacity while reducing exposure for Georgia’s doctors, nurses, and medical staff through at-home screening.
“It’s a great honor to be able to contribute to the safety of Georgia. SK innovation will stand together with the State of Georgia and Augusta University,” said SK innovation CEO Jun Kim. “We look forward to continuously contributing to Georgians’ happiness and social values as well as economic prosperity through a close partnership.”
SK innovation is developing and manufacturing lithium-ion based batteries for electric vehicles and part of the SK Group, one of the largest conglomerates in South Korea. In 2019, the company broke ground on its $1.67 billion investment in building two brand-new facilities in Jackson County that will employ more than 2,000 Georgians upon completion.
