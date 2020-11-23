SK Innovation donated $60,000 to the Jackson County Empower College and Career Center (EmpowerC3) at a ceremony held Nov. 19 at the state capitol.
Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson was joined by SK Battery America President Jun-ho Hwang, Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce President Jim Shaw, and education leaders in Jackson County at the Georgia State Capitol for the event. This donation will be matched by Jackson County.
The Empower center is a charter high school in Jackson County scheduled to begin operations in 2021. Jackson County will match this funding through its Education Matching Grant and donate an additional $60,000 to Commerce City Schools (CCS), where SK is building its battery facility.
John Uesseler, CEO of EmpowerC3, and Joy Tolbert, CCS superintendent, accepted the donations.
“We are delighted to share ‘happiness,’ which is the utmost value pursued by SK Group, with the community and students,” said SK Battery America President Jun-ho Hwang. “We hope that this donation will be of great help in providing quality education to students of EmpowerC3 and Commerce City Schools so that they can keep up their dreams and hopes for the future, despite the challenges caused by COVID-19.”
SK Innovation and Jackson County had previously joined together in 2019 to make a similar investment in education, with SK Innovation making an initial donation of $30,000, which was then matched by Jackson County.
“Empower College and Career Center, along with Jackson County Schools, greatly appreciates the partnership with SK Innovation and its financial investment in the future workforce for Jackson County,” said Empower College and Career Center CEO John Uesseler. “This donation will be directly applied to equipment, supplies and curriculum for the new Advanced Technology and Engineering program/laboratory that will be available for students who attend Empower starting in the Fall of 2021. It is through business and industry partnerships like this that make it possible to ensure that future graduates of the Jackson County community will be prepared for the jobs of tomorrow!”
“It is with great excitement that Commerce City Schools welcome our newest business partner, SK Innovation! Our system has already enjoyed working with several of the employees from SK Battery America, and we are looking forward to an ongoing partnership,” said Commerce City Schools Superintendent Joy Tolbert. “Our system is very appreciative of the recent donation from SK Battery America, which will be used to purchase curriculum and instructional materials for math classrooms in grades K-12.”
