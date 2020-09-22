SK Battery has hired its first 60 employees for its Commerce facility according to a Sept. 21 news release from the firm.
"These employees include production supervisors, production/process/electrical engineers and quality/logistics specialists who will set up, work and serve as the trainers for the EV battery production workforce at the two SK Battery America plants under construction at the site," the release stated.
The firm said it plans to have 150 employees by the end of the year and to hire 900 more employees in 2021.
SK projects it will have 2,600 employees by the time both of its facilities in Commerce are in full operation in 2024.
The first SK plant is scheduled to begin initial operations in 2021 with mass production in 2022. A second plant at the same site is expected to begin mass production in 2023.
The exterior of the first plant is completed and work has begun on the second facility.
According to the news release:
"The new jobs that will be created in Jackson County include a range of technical roles from production operators to senior engineers focused on manufacturing highly sophisticated lithium-ion battery cells at scale. To help begin the process of hiring and training workers, SK Battery America has signed a partnership agreement with Quick Start and Lanier Technical College in Georgia."
SK will manufacture batteries for electric vehicles with two neighboring facilities along I-85 in Commerce. Total investment is said to be around $2.6 billion, one of the state's largest manufacturing investments.
“This is a transformational economic development project that will fuel new job opportunities for our region, spur more spending across Jackson County and establish Commerce as a center for innovation in a fast-growing part of the economy," said Commerce Mayor Clark Hill. "The impact is even more significant as the region and entire U.S. look for hope and job growth coming out of the pandemic.”
