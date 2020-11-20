SK Battery will have a second job fair on Dec. 14 to hire production workers at its plant in Commerce, according to John Scott of the Jackson County Industrial Development Authority.
The firm held a job fair two weeks ago where 150-200 came to apply for around 250 positions at the firm.
Scott also said that a decision in the high-profile ITC lawsuit involving SK and a competing firm is slated to be settled on Dec. 10. The ITC delayed a ruling that was slated for Oct. 26. The outcome of that ruling could affect SK's operations in Commerce.
In a related items, Scott said that an SK supplier had looked at a warehouse in the Braselton area for its operations.
In an update of a previous discussion, Scott said the county is proceeding with hiring an engineer to look at ways to reconfigure the I-85 exist 147 (Hwy. 98) area to accommodate development. That interchange appears to be the next major area in Jackson County that leaders are looking to lure industrial growth. It is the last interchange off of I-85 in Jackson County that has not yet been developed.
Scott said that economic development activity in the county is "at an all time high." Much of the work is now being done online, he said.
In its only action item, the IDA approved an extension of time in closing on the sale of some property in the Central Jackson Industrial Park.
