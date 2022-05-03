Work on an upgraded intersection at Skelton Rd. and Hwy. 124 could soon begin pending action by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
The BOC is poised to award a $3.6 million contract to G.P.'s Enterprises for construction of a new intersection with the board meets on May 16. The move is designed to help with traffic going to Jackson County High School and a new middle school being built on the Skelton Rd. school campus.
Seven bids were received for the project with G.P.'s the lowest bid. The Georgia DOT is providing $450,000 toward the project with the county responsible for the rest.
NEW COUNTY PARK
The BOC is also considering a proposal to purchase 116 acres in South Jackson at the intersection of New Kings Bridge Rd. and Hwy. 129 South for a new county park and recreation site.
The purchase price is $1.7 million, funds that would come from reserve funds if the BOC moves forward with the purchase.
The need for additional recreation facilities in the South Jackson area has been discussed in the past by the board.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business discussed at the BOC's May 1 meeting were:
• approval to buy a new vehicle for the county coroner's office.
• discussion of a joint project with the Town of Braselton to fund landscaping and signage at the I-85 and Hwy. 53 interchange.
• discussion of a contract for runway and taxiway work at the county airport.
