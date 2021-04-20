Trash pickup fees will increase in Commerce after action by the city council this week.
The Commerce City Council approved the move at its April 19 meeting.
Waste Pro, the town’s sanitation service contractor, recently noted in a letter to the city that the “cost of doing business” increased significantly over the last year, resulting in the $0.84 increase.
Waste Pro said the consumer price index has increased by 1.4%. That contributes to $0.14 cents of the overall proposed increase. The remaining $0.70 increase comes from hikes in disposal costs.
New monthly fees include $15.71 for residential roll-away cans; $20.54 for small commercial customers; and $20.03 for residential/commercial customers outside the city limits.
The increase will go into effect May 1.
OTHER APPROVED ITEMS
Other items approved at the council April 19 meeting were:
•a conditional use request from Mack Garrison for 219 Allen Rd. The request would allow a towing lot on 2.17 acres. (The property was previously approved for a recycling facility, but that project was abandoned.) Representatives for the project said at the recent planning commission meeting that they’d probably have a maximum of 25-30 vehicles on the site at any point and cars would be moved out every 30 days.
•an amendment to a contract with Bureau Veritas for residential inspections and erosion/sediment control inspections.
•amendments to the Georgia Municipal Association’s 401(a) defined contribution plan.
•a request for the sale of beer and wine at 614 South Broad St.
•road closures for a bike race planned May 2 including Georgia Ave., Bill Anderson Blvd., Elm St., Oak St. and Little St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.