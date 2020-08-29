Wilbanks Law Firm in Commerce has named Shepard Smith as a second full-time attorney with the organization.
According to owner Dylan Wilbanks, Smith will help the firm better meet the increase of requests for legal representation, particularly from the area’s business community.
“Shepard brings to the table a strong background in personal injury and workers’ compensation cases, both from the plaintiff and defense sides,” says Wilbanks. “A graduate of the University of Georgia, he received his law degree from Charlotte School of Law, Charlotte, N.C., and has a strong history of representing both individuals and companies in all phases of the litigation process. He is a great addition to our team.”
