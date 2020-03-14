UPDATED SATURDAY, MARCH 14 10:00 a.m.
Some churches in Jackson County are cancelling Sunday services and other events due to the Coronavirus.
If you don't see your church update below, email that information to mike@mainstreetnews.com to have it listed.
*WHITE PLAINS CHURCH - SERVICE PLANNED: White Plains Church will have its 11 a.m. service on Sunday, March 15. The church is located at 3650 Hwy. 124, just past the Subway at Doster Road.
COMMERCE METHODIST CHURCH: Preschool program closed March 16-20
The UMC Bishop for Northeast Georgia has asked all area Methodist churches to canceled services and events through March 27.
THE GROVE, MAYSVILLE: Will continue with Sunday service, but no midweek services are planned.
COMMERCE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Sunday morning service still planned, but most other church events cancelled.
12STONE CHURCH: 12Stone Church will move its worship services online on Sunday, March 15, through Monday, March 23. Additionally, the church’s schedule from March 14-28 includes:
•On Sunday, March 15, and Sunday, March 22, the church will gather for an online worship service beginning at 9 a.m.
•Monday-Friday, the church will post a family devotional every night at 7 p.m. on its website and social media.
•And on Saturdays at 8 a.m., the church will livestream its prayer gathering.
•Devotionals for students will be posted daily on Instagram: @highschoolat12Stone, @middleschoolat12stone.
•All on-site gatherings at the campuses and small groups will be postponed during this time.
For more information, visit 12stone.com/churchonline.
CELEBRATION CHURCH: Celebration Church has cancelled its services for Sunday, March 15, and weekday activities throughout next week.
Online services will be available. They will be sent out via email and posted to online, according to a social media announcement by pastor Mike Day.
The church’s website can be found at celebrationfamily.com.
FREE CHAPEL: Free Chapel will not be meeting at its physical locations on Sunday, March 15. But Free Chapel will have church together online.
Worship services are planned online at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
For more information, visit freechapel.org/live
NEW LIBERTY UMC: New Liberty United Methodist Church has cancelled all events and worship services March 13-28.
The church plans to return to regular worship on March 29.
The church’s pastor will offer times of abbreviated worship and prayer online, according to a church social media post.
HOSCHTON UMC: Hoschton United Methodist Church will not have service or Sunday school for the next two weeks (March 15 and March 22).
Additionally, there will be no church-related activities — such as Bible study or youth group — through the end of March. The youth dinner scheduled for the fifth Sunday has been cancelled.
THE VINE CHURCH: The Vine Church will move its worship service online on Sunday, March 15.
The service will livestream on the church website at 9:15 a.m. and will be available the rest of the day.
The website is: http://connecttothevine.org.
