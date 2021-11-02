Several fees in county government operations are on the table to go up, pending final action Nov. 15 by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
Tipping fees a the county garbage transfer station are set to go from $51.50 per ton to $58 per ton for amounts under 500 tons. The rate is on a sliding scale with amounts over 1,000 tons slated to go from $48.50 per ton to $55 per ton.
Ambulance fees are also set to rise. Those fees are based on the nature of the service provided. Basic life saving is set to go from $476.60 a call to $750 per call and the per mile rate from $11 to $15.
Fees in the county GIS department are also slated to go up and some new fees established due to the high demand for data from the department. The department provides various kinds of maps and addressing, mostly for large developments. Demand for those services has gone up, officials said.
OTHER ITEMS
Other items on the BOC's Nov. 15 agenda include:
• a contract for design services to expand EMS Station 3.
• a lease agreement between the county's recreation department an Braselton Christian Academy for use of the gym at BCA for recreation programs.
• an annual plan for capital projects at the county airport.
• declaring a small parcel of land the county owns as surplus to be sold.
• a hearing to buy property for a new county park that features Indian mounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.