South Jackson Volunteer Fire Department recently took part in the fall festival for Extra Special People at Camp Hooray in South Jackson.
The event was held on Sunday, October 24.
"What a great time say thank you to all the volunteers and families that are part of this amazing group," fire department leaders said.
The camp just received approval from the Jackson County Board of Commissioners to operate and expand the camp for children and teenagers and it will eventually serve 200 to 400 special needs kids.
