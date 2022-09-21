Around 40 people recently attended a special program at the Commerce Public Library about the causes of the Holocaust.
The talk was part of the library's Witness to the Holocaust exhibit which has photos made by WWII veteran William Alexander Scott III. That exhibit will be on display through Sept. 28.
Patrice Weaver from the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust gave a talk at the library on Sept. 13 about the events leading up to the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany in the 1920s and 1930s
After reviewing the events of WWI, Weaver outlined how in the aftermath of having lost WWI, German extremists used propaganda to blame Jews for the war's loss. That antisemitism played on hundreds of years of anti-Jewish feelings in Europe at the time.
She also noted that Germans were not accustomed to living in a democratic system and had a difficult time adjusting.
"First, the government was never very stable," she said. "That was partially due to a lack of experience an education in a democratic government among the citizens."
Weaver noted that in addition, there were "extreme political threats from both sides, left and right" in Germany.
On the left were Communist-Marxists and on the right were the Nazis and other paramilitary groups, she said.
Germany was already in bad economic straits in the 1920s and then the Depression hit, causing over 30% unemployment in the country.
"Who do you think took advantage of that situation?" she said, pointing to a slide of Hitler and other Nazis in a beer hall.
"Because of the Depression, the Nazis were growing in membership and gaining political ground," Weaver said.
As the Nazis began gaining popularity, they also gained seats in the German parliament. As that was happening, Nazi paramilitary groups also grew in size and strength and began to use violence to intimidate anyone who opposed them.
In 1932, Hitler and the Nazis became the largest political party in Germany with 37% of the vote.
After seizing power in 1933, Hitler began his campaign to marginalize Jews with a variety of restrictive laws and violent intimidation tactics.
As Germans lost their individual rights, concentration camps began to open in 1933 to house those who opposed the Nazis.
Jews were also excluded from civil service jobs — doctors, teachers, government officials — in 1933 under Nazi dictated laws.
As Germany moved toward war in the mid and late 1930s, Jews continued to be harassed by the Nazi government. More concentration camps were established, eventually being located in all the areas Germany conquered early in WWII.
Over 6 million Jews were murdered in WWII along with millions of others who the Nazis deemed to be an enemy of the government.
Weaver noted that Hitler was emboldened in his terror by the lack of the world's response to the 1915-16 Armenian Genocide where over 650,000 Armenian Christians were murdered.
"There was nearly a complete lack of international outrage over these murders," Weaver said. "That fact was not lost on Adolph Hitler."
Noting the mission of the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust, Weaver said of those murdered by the Nazis: "We speak for the murdered. We remember."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.