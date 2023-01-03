Rampey

Representative-elect Danny Rampey speaking at a legislative event in Jackson County on Dec. 7.

A special election will be held Jan. 31 to fill the House District 119 seat following the resignation of Representative-Elect Danny Rampey. Rampey resigned from the post following his recent arrest on burglary charges in Barrow County.

House District 119 covers a small portion of Jackson County in the Braselton-Hoschton area.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.