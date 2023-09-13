Election Day is coming up next week for the Pendergrass special election. Bob Carter and Mallory Danner are competing in the Sept. 19 race for the Pendergrass City Council.
Election Day voting will take place on Sept. 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pendergrass City Hall.
