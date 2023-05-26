Pendergrass will hold a special election on Sept. 19 to fill the vacancy of city council Post 4 seat. The seat is vacated by Nick Geiman, who will become the town's next mayor.
Qualifying for the special election will be held Wednesday, June 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and on Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
