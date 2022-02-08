The speed limit on Skelton Rd. near Jackson County High School will be lowered if the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approves the measure later this month.
The BOC discussed a plan to lower the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 on the road and for a short section of .4 miles to be lowered to 25 mph near the school on school days.
The plan also calls for lowering the speed limit on New Kings Bridge Rd. from 55 to 50 mph.
ROAD PAVING
The BOC also reviewed a plan on Feb. 8 for additional road pavings and resurfacing in the county. The board had earlier approved a list of roads to be repaved using state LMIG funds.
The new list would use $1 million of general county funds and $1.75 million of SPLOST funds to pave or resurface additional roads. The plan calls for repaving 19.8 miles of roads and paving 10.8 miles of dirt roads in the county.
Roads to be repaved (partly) are: Unity Church, Apple Valley, Old Kings Bridge, Stapler Bridge, Maley, Hunter Ridge, Benton, Albert Lane/Eugene Ct., Summer Hill Estates, Whitaker Downs, Elias Hayes, and Marshall Clark roads.
Dirt roads to be paved (in part) are: Joe Bolton, Buffington, Wheeler Creek, Old Ginn, Lavista, Norman/Williams, J.T. Elrod, Hunter, White Plains Church, Whites Bottom, Cecil Clark, Lester Wood and Johnson Mill roads.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOC:
• reviewed a proposal to reroof the Gordon Street Center building that it is purchasing. The low bid for the re-roofing is $1.07 million.
• discussed purchasing two new ambulances for the county EMS. The county had budgeted for one new ambulance in the year, but is looking to add another purchase in 2022.
• approved a resolution to receive $55,800 in funding from the state hazardous waste trust fund
