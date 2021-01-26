The City of Jefferson plans to begin sending fines to those speeding in school zones starting Feb. 1, but that plan could be delayed if the state doesn't quickly approve flashing lights for the Washington St. area.
Last year, the city approved putting automated speeding cameras around the city school system to scan for speeding vehicles and then send out a traffic ticket to those going 11 miles per hour or more over the speed limit. The system has been running in January with warning citations issued to motorists.
At Jefferson's City Council Meeting on Jan. 25, police chief Joe Wirthman said his department is still awaiting a DOT permit for flashing radar signs on Washington St. in front of Jefferson High School.
The flashing signs will warn motorists of their speed before they enter the new automated ticketing zone.
Wirthman told the council that he plans to hold off on automated ticketing until all flashing radar signs are in place.
He also reiterated the automated speed-detection cameras will operate throughout the entire length of the school day, but not before or after.
The police chief said approximately 1,000 speeders are being detected in school zones weekly by the cameras. He said one speeder was clocked going 84 mph through the school zone.
The city and the private company installing the cameras will divide the revenue generated.
