Revenues from SPLOST 6 topped $98.5 million in Jackson County over the life of the sales tax.

SPLOST 6 began in July 2017 and ended in June. The dollars were split between the county government and the various city governments in the county. Voters approved the projects in each jurisdiction before the SPLOST went into effect.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.