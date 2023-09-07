Revenues from SPLOST 6 topped $98.5 million in Jackson County over the life of the sales tax.
SPLOST 6 began in July 2017 and ended in June. The dollars were split between the county government and the various city governments in the county. Voters approved the projects in each jurisdiction before the SPLOST went into effect.
Unlike regular sales taxes, SPLOST funds can only be used for capital projects and debt service, not ongoing expenses.
Data from the county shows a breakdown for how those dollars were allocated:
Debt Service = $37.2 million
Water projects=$16 million
Public Safety= $3.99 million
Roads/Bridges = $5.3 million
Historic Courthouse = $1.4 million
Parks & Rec = $4.4 million
Animal Shelter = $443,700
City of Arcade = $2.67 million
Town of Braselton = $2.4 million
City of Commerce = $8.12 million
City of Hoschton = $2.89 million
City of Jefferson = $9.28 million
City of Nicholson = $2.61 million
City of Pendergrass = $3.15 million
City of Talmo = $1.12 million
