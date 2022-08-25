Work on the SR 332 bridge over I-85 is complete and the bridge has been reopened.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the bridge was reopened on Aug. 25. The bridge was closed in January.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Work on the SR 332 bridge over I-85 is complete and the bridge has been reopened.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the bridge was reopened on Aug. 25. The bridge was closed in January.
The SR 332 bridge replacement is part of the ongoing I-85 widening project.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.