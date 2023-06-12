A former member of Georgia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) has been named to serve on the state ethics commission.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Stan Wise late last week to the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A former member of Georgia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) has been named to serve on the state ethics commission.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Stan Wise late last week to the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.
Wise, a Republican, was elected to the PSC in 1994 and served four consecutive six-year terms. Before that, he served on the Cobb County Commission.
Currently, Wise is an associate with the Pendleton Group, an Atlanta-based economic development consulting firm. He owned and operated an insurance business in Cobb for 20 years.
In 2003, Wise’s regulatory peers elected him president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC). When he left office, he chaired the Gas Committee of NARUC for three years and served on the International Relations Committee.
Wise earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Charleston Southern University. He also served in the United States Air Force Reserve for six years.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.