The Office of State Administrative Hearings has upheld the license revocation against Bright Beginnings daycare of Jefferson that was issued earlier this year.
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) took action in February to revoke the daycare center’s license after allegations of child molestation were made against an employee of the daycare, Alex Tredway, 18, of Jefferson.
Tredway pled guilty in July to one charge of aggravated sodomy; three counts of aggravated child molestation; four counts of child molestation; and four counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.
Tredway was hired at Bright Beginnings in August 2021. The crimes occurred between October 2021 and January 2022, according to court documents.
Tredway was sentenced to life in confinement on July 11. He has since been transferred to the Georgia Diagnostics and State Classification prison.
INITIAL FILING
The owners of Bright Beginnings, Bob and Paula Healy, appealed the state’s initial revocation application filed earlier this year, which allowed the daycare to remain open until a decision on the appeal was reached. A hearing was held in June. (Bob Healy died before that hearing was held.)
Over the past several months, the daycare continued to run under different leadership, but shut down temporarily earlier this year. The daycare was reopened under a slightly different name, “Bright Beginnings Too,” but P. Healy announced on July 20 that the business was up for sale.
STATE HEARING DECISION
The Office of State Administrative Hearings administrative court judge appeared particularly unsettled by the lack of urgency the Healys showed following the initial reports of child molestation and by their unwillingness to accept any responsibility.
“Perhaps most troubling, however, is the petitioner’s unwillingness to acknowledge that the center should have responded differently or that the decision to support Mr. Tredway and allow him to remain on the job during the investigation was in error,” the judge said in the decision, which was filed Aug. 30.
After the Healys received a call in early January from a parent indicating the possibly of inappropriate touching, the Healys allowed Tredway to work two more shifts before he was arrested.
According to the administrative court’s ruling, the Healys defended Tredway until they were told he had confessed to having molested several children at the center.
“The fact that the Healys disavowed any personal responsibility, as owners of a CCLC, to exercise reasonable judgment to safeguard children once allegations of inappropriate physical contact are made, supports DECAL’s determination that a non-correctable deficiency exists in the operation or management of the center,” said the administrative judge.
The ruling went on to say that “the center recklessly disregarded the health and safety of children in their care when it allowed Mr. Tredway to continue working at the center on January 10 through January 12.”
Bright Beginnings has 30 days to appeal the judge’s ruling, officials said.
