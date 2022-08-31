Notice of revocation

The Office of State Administrative Hearings has upheld the license revocation against Bright Beginnings daycare of Jefferson that was issued earlier this year.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) took action in February to revoke the daycare center’s license after allegations of child molestation were made against an employee of the daycare, Alex Tredway, 18, of Jefferson.

