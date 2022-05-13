The Georgia Chamber of Commerce has endorsed incumbent candidates in two local state races that represent Jackson County.
The chamber endorsed incumbent District 47 Sen. Frank Ginn and incumbent House District 31 incumbent Rep. Emory Dunahoo for re-election in the upcoming May 24 balloting.
Dunahoo faces Don Clerici in the Republican Primary. While Dunahoo is listed as the incumbent in the race, the position is currently held by Rep. Tommy Benton who is not seeking re-election. Dunahoo was re-districted into District 31 during the redrawing of election maps from the 2020 census.
Ginn faces GOP challengers Ross Harvin and Charles Chase III in the May 24 GOP primary.
