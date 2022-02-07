The state has filed action to revoke the license for Bright Beginnings in Jefferson. Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning issued the notice on Feb. 7.
“Bright from the Start’s inspections have found that the provider is not providing child care in a manner that protects the health and safety of all the children in case,” according to the notice.
Bright Beginnings has appealed the state’s action, which will allow the daycare to continue operating until the process if complete.
The move comes after a former Bright Beginnings employee was arrested in connection with child molestation incidents that allegedly occurred at the daycare. That former employee, Alex Tredway, 18, faces six counts of child molestation; three counts of cruelty to children-first degree; three counts of aggravated child molestation; one count of sodomy-felony; and one count of aggravated sodomy. He was charged Jan. 12 and remains in the Jackson County Jail after being denied bond.
Five victims have been identified. The Jefferson Police Department plans to finish up interviews this week.
Tredway was reportedly hired as a Bright Beginnings employee in August.
Bright Beginnings previously announced that the owners have taken an extended leave of absence and will be “off the property during business hours.” The former owners have taken over “for the foreseeable future," effective Jan. 26.
“Alongside this major change we will be publishing a list of smaller changes we will be making to increase our security and accountability systems as well as addressing staffing issues in the interim,” according to a social media post. “BB1 and the associated staff are putting the forth most effort to put the correct processes in place to ensure that the children are in a safe and sustainable environment that will cater to their development.”
