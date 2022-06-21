A Georgia Administrative Court hearing is slated June 28 in Atlanta over a move by the state to revoke the license for Bright Beginnings Daycare Center in Jefferson.
In February, the state filed a motion to revoke the license following allegation of child sexual abuse by a staff member.
Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning spokesman Reg Griffin said the revocation move was taken following the state probe into the allegations of molestation by Alex Tredway, 18, a part-time employee at Bright Beginnings.
Bright Beginnings appealed the state’s action, which allowed the daycare facility to continue operating until the process is complete. The upcoming hearing is part of that process.
In the revocation notice, the state said that the center's rule violations "seriously affected the health and safety of children and demonstrated the intentional and reckless disregard for the physical and mental health and safety of children."
Tredway, faces six counts of child molestation; three counts of cruelty to children-first degree; three counts of aggravated child molestation; one count of sodomy-felony; and one count of aggravated sodomy.
Bob and Paula Healy, owners of Bright Beginnings, agreed to step aside from the day to day operation of the center and allow its previous owners to run the facility following the allegations. Bob Healy has since died.
SAYS JPD KEPT CENTER IN THE DARK
In their appeal of the revocation, the Healys claim that they were unaware of the seriousness of the allegations and were not told by the Jefferson Police Department of all the allegations.
According to the Healy's timeline, they were told on January 7 by a parent that their child said Treadway had kissed her. That afternoon, Paula Healy reviewed a video of the classroom at the time the incident reportedly happened and the incident was not seen on the video, which was subsequently also sent to the parents. The following day, Jan. 8, Paula Healy reportedly contacted the daycare center's directors to see if they had any concerns about Treadway and told them about the report from Jan. 7.
Reportedly, the JPD was contacted by a parent also on Jan. 8 with some additional details about the incident, information the JPD reportedly didn't pass along to the Healys.
On Monday, Jan. 10, Bob Healy reported the accusation to the JPD, who according to Healy, told him there was no need to confront Treadway yet.
Two days later, the JPD came to the daycare center and took Treadway in for an interview after he had been at work around 45 minutes, according to court filings. Treadway subsequently confessed to some incidents and was arrested.
The Healy's contend in their court filings that outside of the initial parent report on Jan. 7, a report that they couldn't confirm, neither the JPD nor DFCS nor the state told them of other serious allegations, or that they should not allow Treadway to return to his job.
Paula Healy said that had they known about the police reports made by parents over the Jan. 8-9 weekend, they would have responded differently to the situation.
