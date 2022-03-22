Commerce is moving forward with a major renovation of the town’s civic center. The civic center rehabilitation was among a number of big items discussed during Mayor Clark Hill’s State of the City address on March 21. Other major items included continued discussion about the need for more recreation facilities, expansion of the city’s water/wastewater treatment and projected growth in the city.
CIVIC CENTER
The Commerce City Council voted March 21 to move forward with a $12 million bond to renovate the civic center through the town’s public facilities authority. South State Bank had the most competitive interest rate for the 20-year loan at 3.05% with closing costs totaling $7,500. Both the city council and the facilities authority approved a bond resolution and an intergovernmental agreement.
City manager James Wascher told the public facilities authority that the city plans to pay using PILOT funds from SK and doesn’t anticipate using property taxes.
During the State of the City address, Hill noted there’s been “significant deferred maintenance” at the civic center, a large, historic building located in the heart of downtown. The building has major issues, from electrical and plumbing to structural problems in some areas.
“The question was: Do we get rid of (the facility),” Hill said. “The feedback we’ve gotten is ‘absolutely not.’”
The city began working with architects on concept plans for the civic center rehabilitation and one firm, Goodwyn Mills Cawood, presented two options to the council in November.
Hill noted the council has decided to move forward with plans to make the civic center a multi-purpose facility housing a civic center and new city hall. That move will help address the repair issues within the civic center, but will also help alleviate overcrowding in the city’s government buildings.
“These guys have no place to sit,” Hill said of some of the city’s employees. “There’s no space. We’ve got people crammed wherever we can get them to have a place to work.”
Under the proposal, the large space upstairs will be converted into a new city hall. The current city hall will be used as the new Commerce Police Department headquarters and the existing police/fire building will be used solely by the Commerce Fire Department.
The basement of the civic center will become the main civic center event space. The ground floor will include council chambers, offices, waiting rooms, etc.
The proposal also includes the upgrades to the Cherry Street parking lot located behind the civic center. Other upgrades are also being done in the State Street area, including demolishing and redoing the parking lot across from the civic center and converting alleys into pedestrian walkways.
“It begins to modernize and transforms our downtown,” Hill said of the improvements in the area.
RECREATION
Recreation is also a significant need in the city, which continues to see an increase in participation in its recreation offerings.
“We’ve been kicking this can for a while,” Hill said.
The mayor noted the city's plans have drastically changed, partly due to the Commerce Board of Education's purchase of Deer Trail Country Club.
“Eventually, they’ll have their own baseball/softball complex,” he said. “Which changes everything for us.”
Hill said the city put an offer on a piece of property for a recreation expansion, but the price tag came in high for the project.
“Then we got the engineers to look and tell us how much it would cost to do indoor facilities, multi-purpose fields, etc.,” Hill said. “The price tag: $20 million. That’s why we had to punt the ball. That’s not what we wanted to hear, but that’s just what it was."
Hill said the city is looking at a different approach now and have asked engineers to look at the existing Veterans Park and treat it like a clean slate (except for the existing pool and pond, which will remain).
“We’re going to try to do what we need on park land that we already have,” Hill said. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to patch it up. We’re going to do it right.”
Hill said the existing parks and rec building will be replaced, possibly with a two-gym space with an office in the middle. He also noted the "urgent need" for multi-use fields.
GROWTH
Another big topic on Hill's agenda was again the growth happening across Jackson County and the city.
Commerce grew around 12-13% over the past 10 years. That's not as high as the county rate and significantly lower than the rates in Pendergrass and West Jackson, but Hill expects Commerce will begin to see similar growth over the next decade.
“I think the next 10 years, we’re going to see more of what Central and West Jackson saw,” he said.
Hill also explained a number of recent zoning decisions, including a controversial residential on White Hill School Rd. at Hwy. 441 that the council voted to deny.
“When they proposed this on Hwy. 441, it made no sense at all,” Hill said, adding that the city considers Hwy. 441 to be a commercial corridor. He noted the city tried to get the applicant to present a project with a larger retail component, but they chose not to.
On the other hand, Hill spoke about a residential project on Ila Rd. at the rock quarry. He noted the property has been zoned as R-3 for years and developers could have potentially built 500 duplexes on the site.
“Which would not have been a good thing for our schools,” he said. “It would not have been a good thing for that area of town.”
He said the city worked to not change the zoning, but to change the density instead and were presented with a project that's "a lot better than duplexes." The proposal includes 194 townhomes, each with 2,000 sq. ft. with a double car garage and four-wall brick siding, in addition to single-family homes.
“This has the potential to be a nice development for our community,” he said. “Way better than what it could have been.”
Hill also touched on the changing housing demographics in the community. Median listings and average home sales have been increasing in recent years. Currently, the median listing is $250,000 and average home sale is $290,000. Hill also noted there's less than a 2-month supply of homes for sale under $400,000.
WATER/WASTEWATER CAPACITY
Hill also spoke about the need to expand the city's water and wastewater capacity.
In wastewater, Hill said that with what's already committed, the city will reach its capacity in 2025.
“We can’t commit to more until we get a new facility designed and funded,” Hill added, noting there's limited opportunity to expand where they are now.
He said the city is looking to add new plant on another alternate water way. That would allow the city to add another million gallons of capacity in 2025 and expand by another million in 2030. But the project is costly, coming in at an estimated $30 million. The city has applied for a $15 million grant.
Meanwhile, the city faces much of the same issues in water. Hill said the city is making various improvements. He noted the city could look to raise its reservoir dam by 35 feet, or pump from another river into the reservoir, but either option would cost $40-50 million. Hill said the city is looking at partnerships with the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority and Banks County.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Other highlights from the State of the City included:
•a number of accomplishments made in the city over the past year. Some of the more notable moves included: Hiring a new police chief, Ken Harmon; a significant increase in tap fees to help fund infrastructure needed to accommodate growth; signing onto an intergovernmental agreement with Jackson County, bringing the city closer to having a land bank that could be used to rehabilitate blighted property; and establishing an industrial development authority which is currently looking at a potential project on city-owned property on MLK Jr. Dr. (a data-mining company has expressed interest in locating on the site). Another notable move this year included raising the base pay for all city employees by $2.29 to help the city compete with hiring and retaining employees.
•issues to be addressed in the future: Implementing a stormwater utility; adding an automatic meter reader; the need for additional healthcare investment; service delivery and local option sales tax negotiations with the county; an upcoming special purpose local option sales tax referendum; and the creation of a Mayor’s Youth Leadership Academy.
