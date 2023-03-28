It’s time for the Commerce leaders to make some big — and perhaps expensive — decisions that will impact the city’s future as the area continues to grow.
That was the overarching theme of Mayor Clark Hill’s recent State of the City address. Hill spoke about a number of improvements that city will need as it continues to grow, ranging from infrastructure and utility needs, to workforce housing and possible impact fees.
“We usually talk a lot about what we’ve accomplished in the year,” Hill said of previous State of the City addresses. “I think in light of everything we’ve got going on…we really have got to focus on the future.”
Hill pointed out that Jackson County and the surrounding area is one of the fastest growing communities in the country. Over the past 10 years, the west side of Jackson County and Pendergrass have exploded in population. Central Jackson has also seen a large increase.
By contrast, the City of Commerce only grew by 12% during the same time.
Hill said that tide of “growth is coming” to the city and it’s time to start planning for it.
“We don’t have forever to start planning,” Hill said. “…We have to make big decisions over the next couple of years that will set the stage for this community 20 years down the road.”
Hill wasn’t just referring to residential growth in the area. The I-85/Hwy. 98 corridor is poised for massive industrial growth over the coming years as the Dakota Commerce and Bana Road projects are built-out. There’s also still land available for industrial development in that area, including the Hardman and Bouchard properties.
“We have a lot of industrial action in the city,” Hill said, adding that there’s also 725 acres of commercial property available to be developed.
As growth continues in the surrounding area and in Commerce, Hill said the city will need to address the lack of workforce and affordable housing.
“A young couple can’t afford a house for $450,000 when they start out,” he said. “We’ve got to have a place for our police officers and teachers and young professionals to live. And we’re going to have to figure this out.”
The city will also need to consider how it’s going to fund necessary infrastructure improvements as that growth comes. The city may look at implementing impact fees in the future, Hill said, which could help fund some of those needs. He noted extensive planning and an impact fee study will be necessary if the city decides to move forward with adopting impact fees.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Other highlights from the State of the City included:
•a pay raise implemented this year, increasing salaries by $2.20 an hour for employees across the city. Hill noted the increase has made a big difference in the city’s hiring abilities. He pointed to the police department as an example, noting the department is fully staffed for the first time in years.
•improvements to downtown. The old Bi-Lo building is fully occupied and the Waters Bros. building has been reopened. Work on the 1818 building across from the civic center also continues.
•natural gas expansion. Hill said they plan to update the city’s connection to the Transco Pipeline and run a new gas line up Hwy. 334 as a backup for the line on Hwy. 441.
•expansion of the city’s water and wasterwater capacity. The city plans to build a new wastewater facility in the coming years, adding 1 million gallons-per-day in capacity. The project is expected to cost $30-$40 million. In the water department, the city continues to look at plant and pump improvements, in addition to new well sites. The city is also looking at regional partnerships for both water and wastewater.
•downtown infrastructure. Hill noted the sewer lines that run down Hwy. 98 through downtown will need to be replaced. The massive project will likely involved rerouting Hwy. 98 while one lane of traffic is dug up on either side of the railroad to allow the sewer lines to be replaced. The project is still preliminary. No engineering has been completed and there’s no estimated cost.
•the Wrangler/civic center project. Repairs alone that are needed on the building are expected to total $8 million. The city decided to move forward with a larger $12 million renovation instead. That project will address the needed repairs, and also convert the building into a multi-use facility to house the civic center and a new city hall. The police department will move into the existing city hall and the fire department will take over the existing fire/police building. Hill said the project will alleviate pressure on existing city offices and includes downtown parking improvements.
•implementing automatic meter information technology for utilities.
•having the city’s infrastructure mapped out in GIS.
•creating a Historic Preservation District.
