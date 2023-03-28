It’s time for the Commerce leaders to make some big — and perhaps expensive — decisions that will impact the city’s future as the area continues to grow.

That was the overarching theme of Mayor Clark Hill’s recent State of the City address. Hill spoke about a number of improvements that city will need as it continues to grow, ranging from infrastructure and utility needs, to workforce housing and possible impact fees.

